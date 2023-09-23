Featuring a total of 16 teams, the U-19 World Cup will be held from January 13 to February 4 in Sri Lanka, with the hosts taking on Zimbabwe in the tournament opener at Colombo

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article U-19 World Cup: India to open campaign v Bangadesh x 00:00

Five-time winners and defending champions India will open their campaign at next year’s U-19 World Cup against Bangladesh, the ICC announced on Friday.

Featuring a total of 16 teams, the U-19 World Cup will be held from January 13 to February 4 in Sri Lanka, with the hosts taking on Zimbabwe in the tournament opener at Colombo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever