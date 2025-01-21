The lowest total in a women's T20I, however, is 6 -- shared by Maldives and Mali

Vaishnavi Sharma (Pic: @icc/X)

Listen to this article U19 WC: Vaishnavi's record 5/5, including hat-trick, powers India to 10-win over Malaysia x 00:00

Debutant left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma recorded astonishing figures of 5/5, including a hat-trick, as India demolished Malaysia by 10 wickets in an utterly one-sided U19 Women's T20 World Cup match that was done and dusted in less than 18 overs on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishnavi's figures are the best ever in the tournament's history as Malaysia were bundled out for a paltry 31 in 14.3 overs. Fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla (3/8) also chipped in as India bowlers ran through Malaysia's batting line-up without much ado.

𝕎 𝕎 𝕎#TeamIndia's left arm spinner & debutant Vaishnavi Sharma becomes the first Indian bowler to pick up a hattrick in #U19WomensWorldCup tournament! 🙌🏻#U19WomensT20WConJioStar 👉 #INDWvMASW, LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/DaEdFnus07 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2025

India barley batted an eyelid while chasing down the target in 2.5 overs, reaching 32 for no loss. G Trisha made an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls with five fours.

The lowest total in a women's T20I, however, is 6 -- shared by Maldives and Mali.

In the men's game, Ivory Coast has held the record since being bowled out for just seven runs in a 264-run defeat by Nigeria in Lagos last year.

Now, India are on top of their group with four points, same as Sri Lanka but the former has better Net Run Rate ¿ +9.1 to Lanka's +5.5.

But that easy chase was the fruit borne out of Vaishnavi's impeccable spell.

There was appreciable turn and bounce on offer in the pitch here, and she used it to the hilt as the home side batters had no answers to her guile.

Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah were her hat-trick victims, and she achieved the feat in the 14th over, that saw Malaysia further stumbling from 24 for six to 30 for nine.

"This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul. My journey has had its ups and downs.

"I look up to Radha Yadav (India senior left-arm spinner) and Ravindra Jadeja. I had visualised how to get wickets here last night," said Vaishnavi after the match.

Earlier, she had the wickets of Malaysia skipper Nur Syuhada and Nuriman as none of the home side batters were able to reach double digits.

In fact, India had bowled 10 wides and Malaysia's scoreboard would have been even more anaemic if those runs were not there.

(With agency inputs)