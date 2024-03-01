Breaking News
UP Warriorz race to six-wicket win over GG

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Chasing 143, Australia’s Grace Harris (60 not out; 33 balls) played some big and entertaining shots as the target was achieved in 15.4 overs.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy during their match against GG in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

UP Warriorz race to six-wicket win over GG
Uttar Pradesh Warriorz earned their second victory of this WPL season, defeating Gujarat Giants by six wickets here on Friday. Chasing 143, Australia’s Grace Harris (60 not out; 33 balls) played some big and entertaining shots as the target was achieved in 15.4 overs.


The 30-year-old right-hander hit nine boundaries and two huge sixes, and shared an unbeaten 53-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (17 not out). Gujarat Giants batters struggled to get going against spinners on a slow surface, with Phoebe Litchfield (35) emerging their highest scorer. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for 20 runs.


Earlier, Put into bat, the Gujarat outfit made a fine start as Lara Wolvaardt (28, 26b, 4x4) helped them reach 41 in the Powerplay for the loss of skipper Beth Mooney.


It required a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Phoebe Litchfield (35, 26 balls) and Asheligh Gardner (30, 17 balls) to add a touch of respectability to their total.

Brief scores
GG 142-5 in 20 overs (P Litchfield 35, A Gardner 30; S Ecclestone 3-20) lost to UPW (G Harris 60*, A Healy 33; T Kanwar 2-23) by six wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Gujarat Giants australia indian premier league sports news cricket news
