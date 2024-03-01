Chasing 143, Australia’s Grace Harris (60 not out; 33 balls) played some big and entertaining shots as the target was achieved in 15.4 overs.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy during their match against GG in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article UP Warriorz race to six-wicket win over GG x 00:00

Uttar Pradesh Warriorz earned their second victory of this WPL season, defeating Gujarat Giants by six wickets here on Friday. Chasing 143, Australia’s Grace Harris (60 not out; 33 balls) played some big and entertaining shots as the target was achieved in 15.4 overs.

The 30-year-old right-hander hit nine boundaries and two huge sixes, and shared an unbeaten 53-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (17 not out). Gujarat Giants batters struggled to get going against spinners on a slow surface, with Phoebe Litchfield (35) emerging their highest scorer. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for 20 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Put into bat, the Gujarat outfit made a fine start as Lara Wolvaardt (28, 26b, 4x4) helped them reach 41 in the Powerplay for the loss of skipper Beth Mooney.

It required a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Phoebe Litchfield (35, 26 balls) and Asheligh Gardner (30, 17 balls) to add a touch of respectability to their total.

Brief scores

GG 142-5 in 20 overs (P Litchfield 35, A Gardner 30; S Ecclestone 3-20) lost to UPW (G Harris 60*, A Healy 33; T Kanwar 2-23) by six wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever