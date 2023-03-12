UPW vs MI live updates: Saika Ishaque strikes, UP Warriorz lose wicket early

The highly-anticipated match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Sunday
Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)
The highly-anticipated match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Sunday. One can expect an intense battle to unfold between the two formidable opponents, as they vie for glory in what appears to be a crucial 20-over encounter.
UPW vs MI: Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris
All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar
UPW vs MI: Full squads
UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
UPW vs MI: Probable Playing XIs
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UPW vs MI: Toss Update
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss, elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
UPW vs MI: Playing XIs confirmed
UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
7:40 PM: 10/0 after 1 over
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya open the batting for UP Warrioz. Ishaque and Nat Sciver-Brunt attack the stumps for Mumbai Indians. UP will eye a target above 180 runs at this venue.
7:45 PM: 22/1 after 3 overs
Ishaque strikes to give Mumbai their first breakthrough, cleans up Devika Vaidya LBW. The batter goes down on her knee to play the sweep, but gets beaten due to the pace.