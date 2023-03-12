UPW vs MI live updates: Saika Ishaque strikes, UP Warriorz lose wicket early

The highly-anticipated match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Sunday

The highly-anticipated match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Sunday. One can expect an intense battle to unfold between the two formidable opponents, as they vie for glory in what appears to be a crucial 20-over encounter.

UPW vs MI: Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar

UPW vs MI: Full squads

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UPW vs MI: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UPW vs MI: Toss Update

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss, elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians.