UPW vs MI live updates: Mumbai struggle for momentum, 127 all out in 20 overs

The highly-anticipated match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Saturday
Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)
The highly-anticipated match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Saturday. One can expect an intense battle to unfold between the two formidable opponents, as they vie for glory in what appears to be a crucial 20-over encounter.
UPW vs MI: Dream11 picks
Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews (vc), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Grace Harris, Saika Ishaque, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Issy Wong
UPW vs MI: Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UPW vs MI: Complete squads
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
UPW vs MI: Toss update
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians
UPW vs MI: Playing XIs confirmed
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Follow live updates for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz below.
3:42 PM: 11/0 after 3 overs
UP Warriorz have been tightening their screws very well today. Anjali Sarvani, Grace Harris and Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled one over each and gave little chance to Mumbai batters. Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia are yet to get going.
3:50 PM: 31/1 after 6 overs
Hayley Matthews hits Grace Harris for two sixes in a row, followed by a four off Anjali Sarvani. Matthews is batting on 22. Brilliant stroke play! Bhatia can’t match her skills on the other side of the crease. Oh no, that’s a wicket. She departs for 7 runs off 15 balls. Nat Sciver Brunt walks in on the crease. There, a lethal blunder by Rajeshwari Gayakwad as she drops Brunt off her own bowling.
4:05 PM: 45/2 after 9 overs
Sophie Ecclestone gets the all-important wicket of the dangerous in-form batter Nat Sciver Brunt. Meanwhile, Matthews trying to steady the ship on 27 and here walks in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
4:12 PM: 71/3 after 12 overs
Matthews looked decent before a rash stroke off Ecclestone forced her way out. The onus is once again on Harmanpreet Kaur and new batter Amelia Kerr to forge a partnership and inject some much-needed momentum into the innings.
4:30 PM: 92/5 after 15 overs
UP seems to have done their homework perfectly well. Mumbai are falling like a pack of cards here. After Gayakwad dismissed Kerr, the flamboyant Deepti Sharma got the all-important wicket of skipper Kaur, who managed only 25 off 22.
4:48 PM: 103/7 after 17 overs
Issy Wong could save face today. Batting on 16 off 9 balls, she could be instrumental in the last three overs. The pitch has been unkind to the batters. Another one bites the dust! Gayakwad gets another, Humairaa Kaazi departs.
5:08 PM: Mumbai Indians bundled out for 127 in 20 overs
Kaur & Co. put up a score of 127 with Wong's controlled innings of 32. Ecclestone was a major hit among the Warriorz bowlers with figures of 4-0-15-3.