Uthappas spread the cheer at Chahar-Jaya wedding reception

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Saturday, she Instagrammed the above picture and wrote: “Celebrating @jayab05 & @deepak_chahar9.” The couple tied the knot on Thursday

Robin Uthappa with friends


India cricketer Robin Uthappa’s pregnant wife Shheethal had a blast with family and close friends at the wedding reception of Deepak and Jaya Chahar. 

On Saturday, she Instagrammed the above picture and wrote: “Celebrating @jayab05 & @deepak_chahar9.” The couple tied the knot on Thursday. Sharing the wedding news, Chahar wrote: “When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this . One of the best moments of my life.” 




 


