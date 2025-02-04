Varun Chakravarthy claimed 14 wickets in the concluded T20I series against England. Following his heroics with the ball, the spinner was also named the "Player of the Series." India will square off against England in three ODIs beginning in Nagpur on Thursday

Varun Chakravarthy (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Varun Chakravarthy added to India's squad for ODI series against England x 00:00

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India's squad for the ODI series against England.

Varun Chakravarthy claimed 14 wickets in the concluded T20I series against England. Following his heroics with the ball, the spinner was also named the "Player of the Series."

According to a BCCI release, Varun Chakravarthy has joined the ODI squad in Nagpur.

India will square off against England in three ODIs beginning in Nagpur on Thursday. The 50-over action will then move to Cuttack on Sunday and the series will conclude on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

The ODI series against England will help the Men in Blue to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India's squad for the three-match ODI match series remains the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy, with one change, Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier in the five-match T20I series between India and England, the Men in Blue won by 4-1. Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches, played across Pakistan and Dubai.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match is set for February 23 in Dubai. India will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, and its final group-stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India's updated squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

