‘Varun’s amazing’

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy during his 2-17 against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A candid Moeen Ali, who temporarily but successfully filled the void of Sunil Narine during Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, says he is “used to bowling with someone who is better than me.”

Bowling in tandem

Part of a KKR attack that also has Varun Chakaravarthy in its ranks, Moeen worked well in tandem with the Indian mystery spinner and choked RR in the middle overs to restrict them to 151 for nine in their contest here on Wednesday.

Moeen Ali. Pic/AFP

“My job was to keep it tight, so that he can build the pressure and maybe get wickets. I’m used to bowling with someone who is better than me and has more mystery than me. My job is to bowl as tight as I can and hopefully that builds pressure for that person to then get wickets,” Moeen said at the post-match press conference.

“Varun is bowling outstandingly well as we know and he is a brilliant bowler. He has improved so much over the last two-three years. It is amazing to bowl with somebody like that,” he added.

Impressive figures

Moeen, 37, returned impressive figures of 2-23 from four overs, while his younger spin colleague Chakravarthy finished with 2-17.

RR enjoyed a fruitful Power Play, scoring 54 runs in the first six overs, but the introduction of spin changed things.

Moeen dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in his second over and sent back Nitish Rana with a classic off-spinner that turned away sharply from the left-hander to hit middle stump. “That ball was a nice one. I was just trying to spin it as much as I could. I knew there was pressure being built so I tried to bowl in a good area, spin it as much as I could.

“I don’t have the skill as other bowlers, but my job is to contain as much as I can, not get hit for six over my head. If they play good shots and hit me for fours and sixes, then I’m pleased with that. My skill is that I think like a batter, so I think what they think and it works in my favour.”

Narine was unavailable for the match in Guwahati due to illness.

