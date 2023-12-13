Vaughan: 'India is the hardest place to play'

“Ultimately, the hardest place to play in the world is India, and if you actually go back to the Ashes when Nathan Lyon was fit and bowling nicely, Australia were 2-0 up in the series

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has issued a warning to England ahead of the upcoming five-Test series in India, saying their Bazball approach may get “absolutely destroyed” against the lethal spin attack of the hosts.

“Ultimately, the hardest place to play in the world is India, and if you actually go back to the Ashes when Nathan Lyon was fit and bowling nicely, Australia were 2-0 up in the series. That was just one innings and a few overs at Lords,” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.

