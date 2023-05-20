Breaking News
Victory CC are Women’s Cricket League champs

Updated on: 20 May,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational images. Pic/iStock

Victory Cricket Club beat Fort Youngsters CC by a three-wicket  margin in the final of the first MCA Women’s Cricket League at the MCA-BKC ground on Thursday night. Electing to field, Victory CC contained the Fort Youngsters batters to a low total of 127 all out in 19.4 overs. Fort Youngsters’s batswomen Janhvi Kate and Zeal D’Mello scored 43 and 36 runs respectively. 


Sarika Koli, who finished with three wickets for 11 runs, was mainly responsible fortormenting the opposition batting. Victory CC batters also struggled a bit, but Saima Thakor, who scored an unbeaten 38 runs, and Alina Mulla, who contributed 33, ensured a  triumph. All awards will be given at the MCA prize distribution function next month at the end of all events.



 


