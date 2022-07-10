Viral Watch: A 'huge' Rishabh Pant emerges out of Sydney Harbour

Rishabh Pant is all dressed up in the Indian gear as we see him taking a stroll across Sydney

Rishabh Pant. File pic

With the T20 World Cup 2022 already on the horizon, the excitement for the upcoming tournament is already filling up especially the social media. Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for this tourney to start as they will get to see some of the major T20 stars take the field Down Under. With Australia as hosts, the defending champions would really look to defend their crown.

The ICC social media handle is in full swing for the promotions of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the recent one they have released is the Rishabh Pant promo. The video sees Indian star Rishabh Pant emerging out of the waters of the Sydney Harbour, just like in the movies! He is all dressed up in the Indian gear as we see him taking a stroll across Sydney.

Welcome to The Big Time, Rishabh Pant ðâ ð#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZUSK63ssFZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 10, 2022



Rishabh Pant will have fond memories about Australia after playing a key role in clinching India's huge win at the Gabba. Pant was a key member in the Indian side that won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1. However, India have not done well in the ICC tournaments off late but with Virat Kohli stepping down, Rohit Sharma has taken over the mantle.

With another memorable win in England, Team India and especially Pant will hope that they will make the most of the opportunity and bring back the T20 World Cup title after 2007.