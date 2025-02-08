Breaking News
Ladki Bahin Yojana: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible
Mumbai: ‘Scrapped Aarey machinery could be turned into art installation’
Maharashtra: Chatbot to replace school attendance registers
GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first Guillain-Barré Syndrome case in 2025; BMC on alert
Mumbai: Housemaid vanishes after stashing stolen cash in flush tank
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohli cleared to play in 2nd ODI confirms batting coach Kotak

Virat Kohli cleared to play in 2nd ODI, confirms batting coach Kotak

Updated on: 08 February,2025 06:28 PM IST  |  Cuttack
PTI |

Top

Kotak also played down skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form, stating that it is a mere 'lean patch'

Virat Kohli cleared to play in 2nd ODI, confirms batting coach Kotak

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Virat Kohli cleared to play in 2nd ODI, confirms batting coach Kotak
x
00:00

Star batter Virat Kohli has recovered from a sore right knee and is fit to play the second ODI against England here on Sunday, confirmed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.


"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak told mediapersons on the eve of the second game here.


However he didn't divulge who among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last match's half-centurion Shreyas Iyer would be dropped from the playing eleven.


"It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this," Kotak replied.

He also played down skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form, stating that it is a mere "lean patch".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli India vs England cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK