Virat Kohli cleared to play in 2nd ODI, confirms batting coach Kotak

Star batter Virat Kohli has recovered from a sore right knee and is fit to play the second ODI against England here on Sunday, confirmed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak told mediapersons on the eve of the second game here.

However he didn't divulge who among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last match's half-centurion Shreyas Iyer would be dropped from the playing eleven.

"It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this," Kotak replied.

He also played down skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form, stating that it is a mere "lean patch".

