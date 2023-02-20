Virat Kohli is fastest to score 25,000 runs

Kohli achieved the feat when he reached eight during India’s run chase of 115.The other stalwarts to have scored more than 25,000 runs across formats are Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, Australian Ricky Ponting and South African Jacques Kallis

Virat Kohli. Pic/AP, PTI

Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap on Sunday as he became the sixth and the fastest batter in the world to score 25,000 runs across formats.

Kohli achieved the feat when he reached eight during India’s run chase of 115.The other stalwarts to have scored more than 25,000 runs across formats are Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, Australian Ricky Ponting and South African Jacques Kallis.

