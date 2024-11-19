Virat Kohli’s MRF bat now costs a fortune, find out the jaw-dropping price

India enter the contest with a renewed sense of purpose, having suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in their recent home series

Virat Kohli looks at his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the third Test against New Zealand (Pic: AFP)

Fans are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the first Test set to take place at Perth's Optus Stadium starting November 22.

The series holds immense significance for both teams, as it could have a major impact on their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final.

For Australia, the stakes are high as they look to avoid a third consecutive series defeat to India on home soil. After losing the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussies are desperate to bounce back and secure an early advantage in the series. With their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final hanging in the balance, this series is crucial for their aspirations.

On the other hand, India enter the contest with a renewed sense of purpose, having suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in their recent home series. That defeat, marking India’s first Test series loss at home in 12 years, has left the visitors determined to make amends and prove their mettle on Australian soil. With both teams vying for World Test Championship points, the series promises to be a thrilling contest, brimming with intensity and high stakes.

As the anticipation builds, a recent video shared by journalist Norman Kochannek unveiled an intriguing glimpse into the world of cricket memorabilia, featuring the prized bat of Kohli.

The bat, prominently displayed at the prestigious Greg Chappell Cricket Centre in Sydney, has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts for its remarkable value.

In the video, Kochannek revealed that the MRF bat, famously wielded by the cricketing legend, is priced at a staggering AUD 2,985, which translates to approximately Rs 1.63 lakh.

The Greg Chappell Cricket Centre, known for its rich history and association with the game’s elite, now houses this symbolic piece of cricket history, further cementing Kohli's place among the sport’s greatest.