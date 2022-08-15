Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers wish on Indian Independence Day

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 August,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Team India cricketers on Monday greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya to name a few, took to social media to greet the people of India on the special day. Here are some of their tweets

Pic courtesy/Official Twitter handle of Hardik Pandya


