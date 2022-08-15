Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers wish on Indian Independence Day

Team India cricketers on Monday greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya to name a few, took to social media to greet the people of India on the special day. Here are some of their tweets

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022







Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/S10rKmYL0Y — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2022







#IndependenceDay comes as a reminder for us to remember those great brave-hearts who sacrificed their own lives so that we breathe the air of freedom.



Happy Independence Day!!

à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾!! à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦!! ð®ð³ð®ð³ #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/sxj9E450Xr — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 15, 2022

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022