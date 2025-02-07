Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohli sidelined with sore right knee

Virat Kohli sidelined with sore right knee

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Nagpur
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Rohit shared at the coin toss, disappointing the large crowd that had gathered in hopes of watching Kohli in action, possibly for the last time in Nagpur in international cricket

Virat Kohli sidelined with sore right knee

Virat Kohli in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Virat Kohli sidelined with sore right knee
x
00:00

A heavily strapped-up Virat Kohli was seen giving his best during a pre-match fitness test in Nagpur on Thursday, but his efforts fell short as he was ruled out of the first ODI against England due to a “sore right knee.” The news of Kohli’s absence was confirmed by captain Rohit Sharma at the toss.


“Unfortunately, Virat isn’t playing; he had a knee problem last night,” Rohit shared at the coin toss, disappointing the large crowd that had gathered in hopes of watching Kohli in action, possibly for the last time in Nagpur in international cricket.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Gill, Iyer's knocks help India start campaign on a winning note


Kohli’s absence paved the way for Yashasvi Jaiswal to make his ODI debut, alongside pacer Harshit Rana. The team management also had to adjust the batting order, sending regular opener Shubman Gill to No. 3. The Indian vice-captain, meanwhile, made the most of the opportunity, scoring a classy 87 to guide India to a relatively comfortable win.

Kohli came into the series after struggling in the home Tests against New Zealand and having a dismal show with bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. To end his lean patch, he returned to the domestic circuit, playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. However, his brief stint there was less than fruitful, as he fell for just six runs against Railways. The England ODIs were seen as the perfect opportunity for Kohli to regain his form ahead of the Champions Trophy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli rohit sharma India vs England cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK