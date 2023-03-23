Vishy 'delighted' and honoured with his mural in Chennai

India’s victory in that Test made the series scoreline 2-2

The mural honouring Gundappa Viswanath at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pic/Guruvayurappan Krishnan

Several accolades came former India captain Gundappa Viswanath’s way during his 13-year Test career. And he continues to receive them for his stylish batting, crisp strokeplay and of course for his unassuming ways.

The people in charge at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai have honoured Viswanath with a mural in the press conference room, depicting a shot he played during his epic, unbeaten 97 out of a total of 190 against the West Indies in 1974-75. India’s victory in that Test made the series scoreline 2-2. The West Indies won the opening Tests at Bangalore and New Delhi. Viswanath scored 52 and 139 in the Kolkata Test. Unfortunately for the hosts, they lost the decider at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“I’m delighted to learn about the mural in my honour. I remember that particular stroke—a tap to fine leg off Andy Roberts,” Viswanath told mid-day from Bangalore. Chennai witnessed another match-winning innings from his blade—124 against Alvin Kallicharran’s West Indians in 1978-79, a series which India clinched through that three-wicket triumph on a fast pitch. His final three-figure innings at Chennai was made against England in 1981-82— 222, his highest Test score.

Mohd Siraj drops to third in ODI rankings

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was on Wednesday dethroned from the top spot by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in the latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, as the Indian slipped to third place. Another Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc, who impressed during the first two ODIs of the three-match series in India, also moved up to join Siraj at joint third. Siraj, who returned with impressive figures of 3-29 to help India win the first ODI against Australia, was expensive in the second ODI giving away 37 runs in three overs and consequently lost his position as the top-ranked bowler.