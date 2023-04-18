Breaking News
‘Wanted Arjun to have freedom to express himself’: Tendulkar

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
For the legendary father, it was the first time that he watched his son play a competitive game

Sachin Tendulkar sat in the dressing room instead of team dug-out as he didn’t want son Arjun to deviate from his plans on his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.


For the legendary father, it was the first time that he watched his son play a competitive game. “This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. 



I wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself, and do whatever he wanted to,” Tendulkar said after Mumbai Indians’ seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

