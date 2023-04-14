Breaking News
Warner will be a contender for Orange Cap: Eoin Morgan

Updated on: 14 April,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

On Tuesday, Warner scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though Delhi crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat. But his 47-ball 51 came at a low strike-rate of 108.51, as he struggled to accelerate

David Warner


Former England captain Eoin Morgan thinks Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is going to be a contender for the Orange Cap —awarded to the highest run-getter of a season—in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while adding that the left-handed opener is still getting runs for the team.


On Tuesday, Warner scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though Delhi crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat. But his 47-ball 51 came at a low strike-rate of 108.51, as he struggled to accelerate.



Also read: In search of first win, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians hope local talent delivers


“David is still scoring a lot of runs, he is ultimately going to be an Orange Cap contender, and has [recently] surpassed 6,000 runs in the IPL [this year]. The quality and performance is certainly still there,” said Morgan in a virtual interaction organised by JioCinema, where he’s seen as an IPL expert.

