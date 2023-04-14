Warner will be a contender for Orange Cap: Eoin Morgan

On Tuesday, Warner scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though Delhi crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat. But his 47-ball 51 came at a low strike-rate of 108.51, as he struggled to accelerate

David Warner

Former England captain Eoin Morgan thinks Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is going to be a contender for the Orange Cap —awarded to the highest run-getter of a season—in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while adding that the left-handed opener is still getting runs for the team.

On Tuesday, Warner scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though Delhi crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat. But his 47-ball 51 came at a low strike-rate of 108.51, as he struggled to accelerate.

Also read: In search of first win, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians hope local talent delivers

“David is still scoring a lot of runs, he is ultimately going to be an Orange Cap contender, and has [recently] surpassed 6,000 runs in the IPL [this year]. The quality and performance is certainly still there,” said Morgan in a virtual interaction organised by JioCinema, where he’s seen as an IPL expert.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever