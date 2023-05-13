Breaking News
Warriors march to fifth consecutive win

Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Ghatkopar Jets were restricted to 98-8 in 17 overs. Shivaji Park Warriors escaped to victory as the tenth wicket pair of Onkar Jadhav (15) and Yashraj P (9) steered the team to victory in 16.5 overs.

Shivaji Park Warriors notched up their fifth consecutive victory by defeating Ghatkopar Jets in the fifth round match of the Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF)-organised MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League at Kalina on Friday.


Ghatkopar Jets were restricted to 98-8 in 17 overs. Shivaji Park Warriors escaped to victory as the tenth wicket pair of Onkar Jadhav (15) and Yashraj P (9) steered the team to victory in 16.5 overs.



mumbai cricket association sports news cricket news

