Washington added for remaining two Tests

Updated on: 21 October,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets here.

Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar was on Sunday added to the India squad for the remaining two Tests against New Zealand.


The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets here.


Also Read: New Zealand deliver stinging blow as India falter at home


The 25-year-old’s inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

