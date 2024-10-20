The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets here.

Washington Sundar

Listen to this article Washington added for remaining two Tests x 00:00

All-rounder Washington Sundar was on Sunday added to the India squad for the remaining two Tests against New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets here.

Also Read: New Zealand deliver stinging blow as India falter at home

The 25-year-old’s inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever