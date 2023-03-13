Watch: Kane Williamson's last-ball dive that sealed Team India's WTC final berth

India expectedly were the front-runners to join Australia, who became the first team to secure their WTC final berth after defeating India by nine wickets in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series

India have qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) where they will take on familiar foes in the summit clash at The Oval starting June 7. India expectedly were the front-runners to join Australia, who became the first team to secure their WTC final berth after defeating India by nine wickets in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series held in Indore. However, a dramatic win, which came on the back of one-run victory over England after following on in Wellington, put New Zealand 1-0 up in the two-match series and ended Sri Lanka's hopes of playing in the WTC final.

The Black Caps were short of eight runs in the last over with three wickets intact. Matt Henry's wicket in the third ball of the last over only made matters worse, as five more runs were needed of the last three balls. Just when Williamson's cracking boundary in the next ball made our hearts come in our mouths, Asitha Fernando fought back and bowled a dot ball. The winning run came when Williamson and the injured Neil Wagner ran a bye, with the former sealing a victory by diving full length to get his bat down in the crease as a fine direct hit touched the stumps.

Also Read: WTC 2021-23 points table: India qualify after NZ defeats SL, face Aus in final

Run-machine Williamson played a pivotal role by notching up his 27th test century in a brilliantly controlled innings of 121 not out after the first four 1/2 hours of play at Hagley Oval had been washed out by rain. The Kiwis went entered the final on 28-1, needing 257 more runs for a win and after the rain finally cleared were allowed 52 overs in one extended session to achieve the feat.

First-innings centurion Daryl Mitchell contributed 81 to a stand of 142 with Williamson by his side for the fourth wicket that put victory within grasp but there were plenty of do-or-die moments before New Zealand secured a win with eight wickets down. The Islanders, on the other hand, were still chasing a win that would keep them on course for a spot in the WTC final and Prabath Jayasuriya put them on the pedestal with two early breakthroughs.

Fernando gave his side renewed hope with yorkers to dismiss Mitchell Santner and Tom Blundell before having Michael Bracewell (10) caught at deep mid-wicket.

That set up a thriller with the Kiwis needing 15 runs from the last two overs, and local nerves intensified when skipper Tim Southee holed out in the deep and Matt Henry was run out. Despite the chaos, Williamson kept his own nerve and clubbed a four off the fourth ball of the final over but Fernando's last two deliveries were short and high, giving the batsmen no option but to go for an undignified scramble to secure victory for themselves and seal India's ticket to the WTC final.