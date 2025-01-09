Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Watch MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva bond over pet grooming in touching therapawtic moment

Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva bond over pet grooming in touching 'therapawtic' moment

Updated on: 09 January,2025 01:01 PM IST  |  Ranchi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the video, Dhoni, exuding the same calmness that he is famous for during match pressure, is seen lovingly brushing the fur of his dog

Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva bond over pet grooming in touching 'therapawtic' moment

Pic: Screengrab/@ChennaiIPL/X

Listen to this article
Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva bond over pet grooming in touching 'therapawtic' moment
x
00:00

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, widely recognised for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, continues to win hearts off it as well.


A recent video shared on social media beautifully captured a tender moment between Dhoni, his adorable daughter Ziva, and their beloved pet dog, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal life.


In the video, Dhoni, exuding the same calmness that he is famous for during match pressure, is seen lovingly brushing the fur of his dog. Ziva, on the other hand, is seen assisting him in caring for the family pet with endearing enthusiasm, gently petting the dog.


The video, posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their official social media account, was captioned, 'Therapawtic!'

Beyond these heartwarming moments, Dhoni's relationship with social media has always been one of cautious pragmatism. Despite being one of India’s most celebrated cricketing icons, Dhoni has maintained a distance from social media's often chaotic and attention-seeking world.

Reflecting on his views in a recent interview on Eurogrip Tred Talks, Dhoni spoke candidly about his reluctance to engage with the ever-growing demand for digital presence.

Having made his debut in 2004, Dhoni was already an established cricketer by the time platforms like Twitter and Instagram became mainstream. “I’ve never been a big fan of social media. All my managers kept pushing me to create a bigger online presence, but I always told them, if you play good cricket, you don’t need additional PR,” he remarked.

As he prepares for his 18th season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni’s legacy continues to grow. The Chennai Super Kings retained him for INR 4 crore ahead of the mega-auction, even as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ms dhoni Ziva Dhoni chennai super kings IPL IPL 2025 cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK