Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva bond over pet grooming in touching 'therapawtic' moment

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, widely recognised for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, continues to win hearts off it as well.

A recent video shared on social media beautifully captured a tender moment between Dhoni, his adorable daughter Ziva, and their beloved pet dog, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal life.

In the video, Dhoni, exuding the same calmness that he is famous for during match pressure, is seen lovingly brushing the fur of his dog. Ziva, on the other hand, is seen assisting him in caring for the family pet with endearing enthusiasm, gently petting the dog.

The video, posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their official social media account, was captioned, 'Therapawtic!'

Beyond these heartwarming moments, Dhoni's relationship with social media has always been one of cautious pragmatism. Despite being one of India’s most celebrated cricketing icons, Dhoni has maintained a distance from social media's often chaotic and attention-seeking world.

Reflecting on his views in a recent interview on Eurogrip Tred Talks, Dhoni spoke candidly about his reluctance to engage with the ever-growing demand for digital presence.

Having made his debut in 2004, Dhoni was already an established cricketer by the time platforms like Twitter and Instagram became mainstream. “I’ve never been a big fan of social media. All my managers kept pushing me to create a bigger online presence, but I always told them, if you play good cricket, you don’t need additional PR,” he remarked.

As he prepares for his 18th season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni’s legacy continues to grow. The Chennai Super Kings retained him for INR 4 crore ahead of the mega-auction, even as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career.