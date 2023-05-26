Swashbuckling opener Shubman Gill's 60 ball-129, which is his third hundred plus knock of the season, propelled Gujarat Titans to a daunting 233/3 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Pic: @ipl/Twitter)

Listen to this article Watch: Shubman Gill's blitzkrieg propels Titans to a magnificent 233 for three x 00:00

Swashbuckling opener Shubman Gill's 60 ball-129, which is his third hundred plus knock of the season, propelled Gujarat Titans to a daunting 233/3 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Gill began sturdily and turned brutal in the second half of the innings to smash an overall seven fours and 10 sixes in his breathtaking knock. In the process, Gill added 138 runs for the second wicket with B Sai Sudharsan, who happily played second fiddle with a 31-ball 43 before he was retired out.

Gill's whirlwind knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (2016) and overall fourth in the history, after Jos Buttler (2022) and David Warner (2016), to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season. Watch his innings here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gill hit three sixes off MI's unheralded hero of the last game, Akash Madhwal (1/53), in the 12th over to cross the 800-run mark, continuing his form to single-handedly lead Gujarat Titans' charge.He brought up his fifty off 32 balls with two sixes and three fours and unleashed a flurry of sixes against seamers and spinners alike here at the nearly-packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: GT vs MI live updates: Rohit departs, Mumbai Indians lose second wicket in powerplay

Gill also surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal's 62-ball 124 to record the highest individual score this season, with Mumbai Indians being on the receiving end on both the occasions.

In the process, the 23-year-old also surpassed RCB's Faf du Plessis (730 runs) to claim the Orange Cap.

Additionally, Gill's 129 bettered Virender Sehwag's 122 against Chennai Super Kings in the 2014 season as the highest score for a batter in the IPL playoffs.At the halfway mark, GT reached 91 for one with Gill bringing up his fifth half-century. But courtesy Gill's onslaught, the defending champions managed 142 runs in the second half.

(With PTI inputs)