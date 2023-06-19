Breaking News
World Cup qualifiers: Windies, Zimbabwe win opener

Updated on: 19 June,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Harare
AFP |

Johnson Charles top scored with 66.

World Cup qualifiers: Windies, Zimbabwe win opener

World Cup qualifiers: Windies, Zimbabwe win opener
West Indies and Zimbabwe notched up victories in their respective opening World Cup Group A qualifiers over the United States and Nepal on Sunday.


Two-time world champions West Indies recovered from the early loss of openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers as four players hit half-centuries as they made 297 all out off 49.3 overs.' Johnson Charles top scored with 66.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

