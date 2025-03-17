Despite Babar Azam experiencing a roller-coaster, Inzamam-ul-Haq backed him by saying everyone goes through a rough patch. "Trust the management and the players, and work together to identify where the mistakes are," he said

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "We are making wrong calls in many areas": Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan cricket's decline x 00:00

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed concerns over the constant decline of Pakistan cricket and he feels that it is the mistake of those who are running the game in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inzamam told the media in Lahore that over the last two years, there has been a decline in the performance of the national team.

"We are not working in the right direction and making the wrong calls in many areas," he said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also feels that the Pakistan team would continue to sink if there is no planning and execution. The veteran held the team's management, coaches and players responsible for the current situation.

"I would think that the cricket board now needs to learn from its mistakes and not repeat the same mistakes we have made in the last two years."

Also Read: IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin thanks MS Dhoni for bringing him back to Chennai Super Kings

"In the past two years, the performance of the Pakistan team has been on a decline. If we don't work in the right direction, we will continue to fall further," said Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The former captain himself has been a victim of the chaos in the Pakistan Cricket Board as he was forced to step down as chief selector in 2023 after the board mishandled a matter relating to a conflict of interest.

He made it clear that constant changes in team management are not a solution to the problem.

"We need to sit down and think about where the mistakes are being made."

Inzamam said that being a former captain and player he knew that when constant changes are made, it only undermines the players.

"Instead of making too many changes, we need to think carefully about where things are going wrong. If there are constant changes, players won't gain the confidence they need, and the situation will remain the same," he further said.

Despite Babar Azam experiencing a roller-coaster, Inzamam-ul-Haq backed him by saying everyone goes through a rough patch.

"Babar Azam is a top player. Everyone goes through a rough patch, but the national team hasn't been playing good cricket for the past few months," he added.

"Trust the management and the players, and work together to identify where the mistakes are," he said.

To a question about the role of the stars from the 1990s and the impact they had, Inzamam-ul-Haq made it clear that the players from that era will hold a special place in Pakistan cricket.

"If we look at the players from the 90s generation, Pakistan cricket would lose its strength without them," he concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)