If you look in this format, our team is quite balanced and we believe we can beat any team in this tournament

Najmul Shanto

Listen to this article We can beat any team: B’desh skipper Shanto x 00:00

Heading into their Champions Trophy opener against formidable neighbours India, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was filled with optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look in this format, our team is quite balanced and we believe we can beat any team in this tournament. All teams are capable of winning this trophy, but I am someone who is not thinking about the opponents much. If we execute our plan properly we can beat any team in any day,” Shanto said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever