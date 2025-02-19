Breaking News
We can beat any team: B’desh skipper Shanto

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:10 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

If you look in this format, our team is quite balanced and we believe we can beat any team in this tournament

Najmul Shanto

Heading into their Champions Trophy opener against formidable neighbours India, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was filled with optimism.


“If you look in this format, our team is quite balanced and we believe we can beat any team in this tournament. All teams are capable of winning this trophy, but I am someone who is not thinking about the opponents much. If we execute our plan properly we can beat any team in any day,” Shanto said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.


Champions Trophy 2025 Team India bangladesh sports news cricket news

