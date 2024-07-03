Breaking News
'We deserve criticism': Rizwan on Pak’s early T20 World Cup exit

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Pakistan failed to make it past the first-round of the T20 showpiece. They were stunned by co-hosts USA in the opening fixture before a batting collapse saw them face defeat to India in their second match

'We deserve criticism': Rizwan on Pak’s early T20 World Cup exit

Muhammad Rizwan

As Pakistan faced a lot of flak for their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, opening batter Muhammad Rizwan admitted the shortcomings and said the criticism his side faced over their dismal performance is “justified”.


Pakistan failed to make it past the first-round of the T20 showpiece. They were stunned by co-hosts USA in the opening fixture before a batting collapse saw them face defeat to India in their second match.


Also Read: Champions Trophy: Ind-Pak on March 1 in Lahore, but BCCI yet to give consent


“The criticism the team are facing is justified and we deserve this since we did not perform in accordance with expectations. Players who cannot face criticism, will not be able to succeed,” Rizwan told reporters in Peshawar.

T20 World Cup 2024 t20 pakistan united states of america cricket news sports news Sports Update

