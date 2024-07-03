Pakistan failed to make it past the first-round of the T20 showpiece. They were stunned by co-hosts USA in the opening fixture before a batting collapse saw them face defeat to India in their second match

Muhammad Rizwan

Listen to this article 'We deserve criticism': Rizwan on Pak’s early T20 World Cup exit x 00:00

As Pakistan faced a lot of flak for their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, opening batter Muhammad Rizwan admitted the shortcomings and said the criticism his side faced over their dismal performance is “justified”.

Pakistan failed to make it past the first-round of the T20 showpiece. They were stunned by co-hosts USA in the opening fixture before a batting collapse saw them face defeat to India in their second match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Ind-Pak on March 1 in Lahore, but BCCI yet to give consent

“The criticism the team are facing is justified and we deserve this since we did not perform in accordance with expectations. Players who cannot face criticism, will not be able to succeed,” Rizwan told reporters in Peshawar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever