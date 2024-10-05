Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We didnt get many runs but happy with win Pakistans Sadia Iqbal

‘We didn’t get many runs, but happy with win’: Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal

Updated on: 05 October,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Sharjah
AFP |

Top

“We won the toss and we wanted a lot of runs but we didn’t get. But we still achieved the target in the game,” said Sana

‘We didn’t get many runs, but happy with win’: Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal

Fatima Sana

Listen to this article
‘We didn’t get many runs, but happy with win’: Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal
x
00:00

Pakistan staged a determined fightback to beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup campaign here on Thursday. 


Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets with Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Fatima Sana all taking two each for Pakistan as Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka fell comfortably short of their target of 117. 


“We won the toss and we wanted a lot of runs but we didn’t get. But we still achieved the target in the game,” said Sana.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK