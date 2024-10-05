‘We didn’t get many runs, but happy with win’: Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal

“We won the toss and we wanted a lot of runs but we didn’t get. But we still achieved the target in the game,” said Sana

Pakistan staged a determined fightback to beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup campaign here on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets with Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Fatima Sana all taking two each for Pakistan as Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka fell comfortably short of their target of 117.

“We won the toss and we wanted a lot of runs but we didn’t get. But we still achieved the target in the game,” said Sana.

