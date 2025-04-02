Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged his shoulder injury, stating it's part of the game. He admitted to Pakistan's poor performance, citing their inability to capitalize on the swing and New Zealand's disciplined bowling. He praised Faheem and Naseem for their fight

Mohammad Rizwan (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article "We didn't utilise the swing, and they bowled very well": Rizwan on back to back defeats against New Zealand x 00:00

After the defeat in the T-20 series against New Zealand 4-1, Pakistan has also lost the one-dayers after losing the second ODI by 84 runs in Hamilton on Wednesday. The Kiwis will now head to Mount Maunganui for the final ODI on Saturday, aiming for a clean sweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged his shoulder injury, stating it's part of the game. He admitted to Pakistan's poor performance, citing their inability to capitalize on the swing and New Zealand's disciplined bowling. He praised Faheem and Naseem for their fight.

"(On his shoulder) It is sore but part of the game. (On match) We didn't do well; we didn't utilize the swing, and they bowled very well. Later on, Faheem and Naseem fought well for us. These are challenging conditions for us, but we can't make excuses." Mohammad Rizwan said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read: IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Livingstone's 50 helps Bengaluru cruise to 169 runs

Rizwan recognized the challenging conditions but emphasized the need for improvement. He stated they couldn't make excuses and acknowledged Mitch Hay's impressive batting performance. He attributed their recent losses to missed key moments and highlighted their poor performance in the first 10 overs. He expressed uncertainty about the Tauranga pitch and stated they would assess the conditions before the next match.

"We are professional cricketers, and we need to do something different. The bowlers of New Zealand were very disciplined, they bowled the hard lengths. In the last couple of months, we lost the key moments. Today, we didn't do well with the ball and bat in the first 10 overs. Credit to Mitch Hay as well; the way he batted was amazing. We don't know much about the pitch in Tauranga, we will go there and assess the conditions," he added.

Ben Sears was the star performer of their second innings, who put on an impressive display, taking a five-wicket haul in only his third ODI. After failing to take any wickets in his initial two matches, Sears stood out as the leading bowler, guiding New Zealand to victory with figures of 5/59.

Mitchell Hay delivered an outstanding performance, helping New Zealand achieve a challenging total of 292/8. He finished not out on 99 from 78 deliveries, striking seven fours and seven sixes. His contributions secured him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan only managed to get 208 runs before getting bowled out in the 42nd over. Faheem Ashraf 73 (80) and Naseem Shah 51 (44) were the top scorers for Pakistan in the second innings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.