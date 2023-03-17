We have big shoes to fill, are motivated even more in your absence: David Warner says of Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals newly-appointed skipper David Warner said they "have big shoes to fill" this IPL season with Rishabh Pant indisposed and vowed to put in extra effort to lift the title in the India star's absence

Australia's David Warner.Pic/AFP

Delhi Capitals newly-appointed skipper David Warner said they "have big shoes to fill" this IPL season with Rishabh Pant indisposed and vowed to put in extra effort to lift the title in the India star's absence.

Named skipper for the upcoming season in Pant's absence, Warner sent out a special message for the Delhi franchise's regular captain, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," Warner said in a statement issued by the franchise.

"On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

Also read: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals rope in David Warner to replace injured captain Rishabh Pant

In the wee hours of December 30, Pant, 25, miraculously survived after his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee.

Axar Patel will be Warner's deputy.

The opening batter added, "I am honoured to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named vice-captain. We have big shoes to fill."

Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener in an away game on April 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever