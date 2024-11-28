Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We havent experienced anything like it Nathan McSweeney on Indian bowlers

"We haven’t experienced anything like it": Nathan McSweeney on Indian bowlers

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Adelaide
IANS |

Top

On his debut, McSweeney was trapped lbw twice by Jasprit Bumrah for 10 and 0.

Nathan McSweeney

Listen to this article
"We haven’t experienced anything like it": Nathan McSweeney on Indian bowlers
x
00:00

Opener Nathan McSweeney said his Test debut against India in Perth was unlike anything he had encountered before in his playing career, especially in terms of the quality of the bowling he faced. On his debut, McSweeney was trapped lbw twice by Jasprit Bumrah for 10 and 0.


Also Read: Remarkably patient


“In Shield cricket, we get to see guys day in, day out, get used to facing them and when you play the international guys, we haven’t experienced anything like it. So it’s just a little bit different, unique action and it’s a little bit tricky to pick up some cues, but I’ll be better for the run,” said McSweeney to 9News Adelaide.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India australia India vs Australia jasprit bumrah adelaide test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK