"We haven’t experienced anything like it": Nathan McSweeney on Indian bowlers

Nathan McSweeney

Opener Nathan McSweeney said his Test debut against India in Perth was unlike anything he had encountered before in his playing career, especially in terms of the quality of the bowling he faced. On his debut, McSweeney was trapped lbw twice by Jasprit Bumrah for 10 and 0.

“In Shield cricket, we get to see guys day in, day out, get used to facing them and when you play the international guys, we haven’t experienced anything like it. So it’s just a little bit different, unique action and it’s a little bit tricky to pick up some cues, but I’ll be better for the run,” said McSweeney to 9News Adelaide.

