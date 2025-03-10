"We learned from past defeats in ICC events": Virat Kohli

"Throughout the tournament, different players stepped up in different matches", Virat Kohli. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's knocks at the end helped India defeat New Zealand in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@ICC)

Team India's stalwart Virat Kohli says lessons learned from tough defeats in the past ICC knock-out matches has helped the team pave their way to the second ICC title in less than 12 months.

Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and they recently lifted the Champions Trophy 2025. It was a total team effort from Rohit Sharma's men over the course of their campaign in the UAE.

"It's been a long time since we've had a Champions Trophy, and the format is really good. This was our aim. After a tough tour of Australia, we came here and won a big tournament, which has once again boosted our confidence as a team," Virat Kohli told the host broadcaster.

"Throughout the tournament, different players stepped up in different matches. There were moments in past tournaments where we weren't able to finish games or capitalise on crucial situations. But this time, we learned from those experiences."

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's knocks at the end helped India defeat New Zealand in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"That's why you back experienced players - they have faced these moments before, and when you apply those learnings and work hard, you get a chance to turn things around," Virat Kohli said.

"The way KL (Rahul) finished in the last two matches is a testament to that experience. When you've been in those situations before and couldn't cross the line, there's always a desire to get another opportunity and overcome it. And that's exactly what we did."

By far, Team India was the best team among the all. The "Men in Blue" included five spinners which helped them play on Dubai's wickets.

In the playing eleven, India had four spin options.

"One thing we kept emphasising throughout the tournament was focusing on our skills - how good we are, not how good the opposition is. Despite all the challenges, this is why you play the game - for these big tournaments."

"Winning four ICC titles is truly a blessing, and I consider myself very lucky to have played for so long and achieved this," said Virat Kohli, who was also part of the victorious 2011 ODI World Cup squad and 2013 Champions Trophy outfit.

