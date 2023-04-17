We’ll try to include de Kock in the next few games: LSG’s Jonty Rhodes

“Rahul’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away. Captaincy has never plagued him,” Rhodes said

Quinton de Kock and Jonty Rhodes

Is Lucknow Super Giants’ decision to keep Quinton de Kock on the bench hurting the team? It certainly appeared so on Saturday night when despite KL Rahul’s first half-century (74 off 56) of the IPL season, Lucknow went on to lose to Punjab Kings here.

The team management has preferred Kyle Mayers over de Kock after the West Indian went hammer and tongs in the opening two games when de Kock was unavailable due to international commitment. On de Kock’s return, it was assumed he would walk into the XI, but LSG have preferred the Barbadian, who does give glimpses of Chris Gayle when on song, but is surely not as consistent as de Kock. Mayers has not contributed much in the last three outings. So, how long will LSG keep de Kock on the bench?

Also read: I did the right thing by playing slow: LSG skipper Rahul

LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes pointed out that though de Kock is a class player, but Mayers has also grabbed his opportunities. “Both Mayers and de Kock are left-handed openers and play fluently. Besides, Nicholas Pooran has filled in well as a wicket-keeper-batsman. That has made us wait on de Kock. Hopefully, we will find a way to include him in coming games as his experience will come in handy at the back end of the tournament,” Rhodes said on his compatriot after the match.

Rhodes also said that the team was never worried about skipper Rahul’s lack of runs.

“Rahul’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away. Captaincy has never plagued him,” Rhodes said.