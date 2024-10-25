Ahead of the second innings, Morne Morkel is expecting a better performance from the batsmen. "Hopefully, we can iron those mistakes out because it's costing us at the moment, not getting the runs on the board, but I'm pretty sure there's enough experience, enough knowledge amongst them to rectify that", he added

Morne Morkel (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article "We need to score first-innings runs, but we haven't been doing it": Morne Morkel x 00:00

Team India's bowling coach feels that the constant failure of the batsmen to score runs in the first innings is costing the side. Also, the chances of India losing the first Test series at home since 2012-13 are increasing.

ADVERTISEMENT

From being all-out for 46 runs in the first Test match to being all-out for 156 runs in the first innings of the second Test match against New Zealand, the hosts' are losing their control of the match.

"I never like to have a punch up between batters and bowlers but, in Test match cricket you need to score the first innings runs", Morne Morkel told the media during the post-day press meet.

"If we put our hand up, we haven't been able to do that. There are world class players in our batting line up. I know that individually, they've got their processes and they know how to go about those things", he added.

Ahead of the second innings, Morne Morkel is expecting a better performance from the batsmen. "Hopefully, we can iron those mistakes out because it's costing us at the moment, not getting the runs on the board, but I'm pretty sure there's enough experience, enough knowledge amongst them to rectify that", he added.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Current and former Indian cricketers' stats in Test cricket

"I back the team (to come up) with a strong response in our second innings. I'm excited to see how they bounce back and how they play this situation and the conditions", Morne Morkel said.

The bowling coach further stated that the side will have to back their knowledge about home conditions to avoid losing the match and the series.

"We have to believe. This game is a funny game. Our guys are attacking players, there's guys that know these conditions well. Our talk before this game was that we are masters in these conditions, we know how to sum these conditions up", he said.

"Let's be honest, it's going to be a tough task. But what an opportunity for somebody to really inspire and put in a fighting and a top performance, that's the way I see it. When conditions are tricky and tough you'll see real people stand up and fight and if we show that fight and somebody gets the momentum going in these conditions, you never know", he said.

Morkel said the hosts wanted to see off the overs on Day One when they reached 16/1 in 11 overs and then find momentum on Day Two.

"I think they (New Zealand) bowled very well in partnership. Watching from the outside, it was very hard for us to rotate strike, to keep the scoreboard ticking", he said.

"In these sort of conditions where the ball is turning and asking a lot of questions, it is important to do that."

"The pace that (Mitchell) Santner bowled today in particular, was spot on for this surface. On Day Two, arriving here this morning being one down, our camp was very confident that we were going to bat big but unfortunately we just couldn't get that momentum going", he added.

Morkel praised New Zealand for coming to this tour well-prepared.

"I must give credit to New Zealand. The way they've adapted to conditions, the way they've sort of blocked out what is in front of them and just played the game, it's been incredible so far in this series", he said.

"Definitely in Bangalore and here, playing those sessions, playing those important moments they've done it better than us at the moment."

"And that's one of the reasons why they're on top of this game at the moment. They're creating pressure with the ball. They're putting our bowlers under pressure by sweeping and reverse-sweeping well. They're a team that plans well, they go into tours and really leave no stone unturned so I'm not surprised by the way they're playing at the moment", he added.

(With PTI Inputs)