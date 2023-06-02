Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
We practised with Dukes ball during IPL, says spinner Axar

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Portsmouth
However, India are well prepared for the challenge. To familiarise themselves with the Dukes ball, which is used in English conditions, the Men in Blue have been working with it in the recent past. "We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball," Axar told ICC

Switching from playing T20s to the longest format of the game is difficult, but having practised with the red ball during the recent Indian Premier League will help in the tough transition at the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia, feels India all-rounder Axar Patel.


Most members of the Indian team head to the marquee event after playing T20 cricket in the IPL for over two months.  Additionally, while the SG balls are used to play the red-ball format in India, the Dukes ball will be used for the WTC final at The Oval in London.


However, India are well prepared for the challenge. To familiarise themselves with the Dukes ball, which is used in English conditions, the Men in Blue have been working with it in the recent past. “We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball,” Axar told ICC.


“We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have. This mental switch from white ball to red ball is obviously tough, but we have enough time,” Axar added. The left-arm spinner, however, said that the focus is on hitting the right spot irrespective of the ball used. 

