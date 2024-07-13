‘We’re very greedy to win every game’

The Indian women are high on confidence after beating South Africa in a three-match ODI series and in the one-off Test while drawing the T20I series 1-1 recently at home

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women’s team is entering every match with an unquenchable thirst for victory and there will be no deviation from that set path during the highly-anticipated Asia Cup match against Pakistan later this month, reckoned captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

“The kind of approach we have right now, every day whenever we are going to play the matches, we are giving equal importance to all matches,” Kaur told Star Sports.

“We all are very greedy to win every game, and that is something we feel should be in a team, and this is what everyone in the team are feeling,” she added.

India’s next assignment is the women’s Asia Cup, set to begin on July 19 in Sri Lanka, with Kaur and Co opening their campaign against familiar foes Pakistan at Dambulla.

Kaur said it is her responsibility as a leader to calm her team’s nerves during such pressure games. “When you play against Pakistan, there is a different atmosphere in both the countries. Both the countries want their team to win.

“As a player, there is a lot of pressure for us. But as a leader, it is my responsibility to make my team feel light in that environment, so that they don’t think that we are playing against Pakistan or it’s a pressure game,” she said.

