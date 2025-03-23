Legendary Pakistan batsman and skipper on a brief visit to Mumbai, expresses anguish at India, Pak clashing at only neutral venues

Former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas (left) with ex-India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri at the Cricket Club of India on Friday. Pic/G Krishnan

Listen to this article 'We should play in each other’s countries': Zaheer Abbas x 00:00

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas did not like the idea of India-Pakistan matches being held in neutral countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why talk about neutral countries? Talk positive. We should play with each other in each other’s countries. I remember a large number of fans from India came to Pakistan for World Cup matches. It is possible again,” Zaheer told a select gathering at the Cricket Club of India on Friday.

Zaheer is on a family visit to India, having entered from the Wagah Border and spending some time in Delhi before arriving in Mumbai.

‘India are doing well’

The 77-year-old former Pakistan captain, in the hour-long interaction, kept pressing for the need to resume cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, and not just limit the two nations’ contests to multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues. “You [India] are doing well. I can see the growth. Tall buildings are constructed, roads are laid. Where will the roads lead to? I wish the roads will lead to Pakistan from Delhi. It is important that cricket between Pakistan and India should happen,” he said.

Zaheer was accompanied by his wife Samina Abbas, an Indian, from Kanpur (formerly Rita Luthra) sitting next to him. Also among the gathering were former India players Karsan Ghavri and Kenia Jayantilal.

The 77-year-old from Karachi, nicknamed Zed, added: “Matches should resume, each nation should visit each other. I don’t understand why it is not happening. Both countries are neighbours, both love cricket. In my opinion, they should be playing. When Hero [Ghavri] came, ask him if he faced any problem?” [Ghavri responded with a “definitely not”.]

“The Indian teams came happily. After play will sound better than ‘after playing’, we used to sit together, eat and chat. I don’t understand why this relationship was broken. It should not have broken,” said Zaheer, who played in 78 Tests from 1969 to 1985, scored 5,062 runs at 44.80 with 12 centuries, six of which came against India alone in 19 matches.

Zaheer had great success against India, averaging 87, said about his success against India: “I was in form. When India visited Pakistan, I did not sleep. Such was my concentration, I was thinking who I was going to face. A person who has scored a hundred hundreds should have a lot of concentration.

“Once Bedi said, ‘Zed, we spinners talk for about half-an-hour to 45 minutes on how to dismiss Zaheer’. I replied, ‘I am in form. When I am in form, no bowler can disturb me. Don’t take it seriously’.”

Zaheer’s hundredth first-class hundred came against India in the 1982-83 Lahore Test in which he scored 215.

Asked what he did for concentration, Zaheer said: “When India came to Pakistan or when I was playing in England, I would suddenly wake up with a jerk while I was sleeping. I used to think, ‘Zaheer, You have a match the next day. How can you sleep?’. I would get up. I would not get sleep as India had the best spinners. These things happen that motivate you.”

Ghavri recalls 1978-79 tour

Former India all-rounder Ghavri remembered fondly his tour of Pakistan in 1978-79. “The hospitality in Pakistan cannot go wrong. People were so warm, there was a lot of affection straight from the heart. There were fights on the field, but that’s part of the game.”

Jayantilal, who played in one Test on the 1970-71 tour of the West Indies, remembered Zaheer as “one who entered the Indian team dressing room after the famous win at the Oval in 1971 to congratulate us.” Zaheer’s wife Samina said: “Thank you for having us. Great pleasure. I have got lots of love from my in-laws. You come and visit my in-laws.”