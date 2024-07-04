We've managed to become a team that'll live forever in memory of people: Ben Stokes

"Everything we've done up until now isn't going to stop because we haven't managed to win the urn back. The reward for our work isn't what we get but what we become," said Stokes who, with head coach Brendon McCullum, has pioneered the 'Bazball' philosophy

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP

England's ultra aggressive 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket failed to win the 2023 home Ashes against arch rivals Australia but captain Ben Stokes had urged his players to play for something bigger than the urn -- to be the team that everybody will always remember. In a three-part documentary series 'Ashes 2023 | Our Take' produced by England and Wales Cricket Board and released this week, Stokes offered some revealing insights into his thinking during the key moments of the hard-fought and drawn 2023 Ashes. After the fourth Test in Manchester last July, which ended in a rain-soaked draw thereby ensuring Australia retain the urn, Stokes delivered a rallying speech to his deflated players. "Everything we've done up until now isn't going to stop because we haven't managed to win the urn back. The reward for our work isn't what we get but what we become," said Stokes who, with head coach Brendon McCullum, has pioneered the 'Bazball' philosophy.

"And what we have managed to do is we've managed to become a sports team that will live forever in the memory of people who were lucky enough to witness us play cricket," said Stokes, according to cricket.com.au. "I know it's going to be a bit flat, it's going to hurt that we go into the next game (at The Oval) not being able to get the urn back. But what we have done is something a lot bigger than any Ashes trophy could ever signify for this team ¿ be the team that everybody will always remember." Since McCullum and Stokes forged the leadership union two years ago, England have won 14 Tests, lost eight and drawn one.

"Any decision I make will never be based on 'well, we're definitely not going to lose if we make this one, so I'll go with it'," Stokes said in the documentary. "It will always be about what's going to give us the best opportunity to win a game." Stokes' predecessor Joe Root had a more measured view about the England team. "I don't think anyone thinks we're something we're not. We're not trying to say that we're the best team in the world," Root said in the final episode of the documentary. "One of the sayings that comes out of the dressing room ... is teams might be better than us, but they won't be braver than us. "And it's a great way to play the game," said Root.

