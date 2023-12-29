"We weren’t good enough to win": Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on loss to South Africa

India put up a shoddy show both with bat and ball as they were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings after they allowed South Africa to score 408 in 108.4 overs in their first essay. The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings

India skipper Rohit Sharma had no qualms about admitting that his team was simply not good enough to challenge South Africa, putting the blame for the embarrassing innings and 32 run loss in the first Test on the lack of collective effort.

India put up a shoddy show both with bat and ball as they were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings after they allowed South Africa to score 408 in 108.4 overs in their first essay. The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings.

“We were not good enough to win. Having been put in to bat, KL [Rahul] batted well to get us that score but then we didn’t exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn’t show up today with the bat,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

“If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn’t do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan. Our batters were challenged and we didn’t adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn’t bat well in both innnings, that’s why we stand here.”

The India skipper struggled to find much positives with the match ending inside three days. “Not too many positives to finish the game within three days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch,” he said. KL Rahul had scored a century in the first innings.

“Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven’t been here before so I don’t want to be too critical. “Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now.” Playing his last international series, Dean Elgar slammed a magnificent 185.

