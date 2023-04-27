Breaking News
Coach Shane Bond keen on 'working on increasing Arjun's pace'

Updated on: 27 April,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI

Four days after being smashed for 48 runs, including 31 in one over against Punjab Kings, Tendulkar Jr made a fine comeback against Gujarat Titans and ended the game with figures of 1-9 in two overs here on Tuesday

MI’s Arjun Tendulkar appeals successfully for the dismissal of GT opener Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

Mumbai Indians’ s bowling coach Shane Bond has said he will be working on increasing the pace of Arjun Tendulkar, whose speeds currently hover around 130kmph.


Four days after being smashed for 48 runs, including 31 in one over against Punjab Kings, Tendulkar Jr made a fine comeback against Gujarat Titans and ended the game with figures of 1-9 in two overs here on Tuesday. 



“He did well today [Tuesday], obviously after what happened in the last game. It’s never easy to step onto the ground that is a Colosseum with a big crowd. We will work on increasing his pace, but he did all that was asked of him today,” Bond said at the media conference.


Left-arm seamer Arjun, who ended his long wait for an IPL debut on April 16 at the very venue where his father played his last international match, has managed to impress with his bowling, save the outing against Punjab Kings.

In the first game of his career, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Arjun bowled the first and the third over. He returned with figures of 2-0-17-0. 

