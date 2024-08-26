"Welcome to the world my son": Shaheen Shah Afridi welcomes his newborn baby

Shaheen Shah Afridi's father-in-law, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also expressed his happiness. So far, Shaheen Shah Afridi has played 30 Test, 52 ODIs and 70 T20Is for Pakistan. In the longest format of the game, the pacer has 115 wickets

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pic: File Pic)

Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to his official "X" handle to announce the birth of his first child. He shared a picture of his toddler's hand gripping the speedster's finger. His post read, "This moment changes everything! 🥹 My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi. I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is literally the support system of our little family. I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers. ❤️" Taking to X:

This moment changes everything! 🥹



My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi.



I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is… pic.twitter.com/oZ4TD6Xl2m — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 26, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi's father-in-law, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also expressed his happiness. "You are receiving loving messages from all your friends on becoming the youngest grandfather in the world of cricket 😀 . My family and I thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for joining us in our happiness." Taking to X:

دنیاِ کرکٹ کے کم عمر ترین نانا بننے پر آپ تمام احباب کے محبتوں بھرے پیغامات موصول ہو رہے ہیں 😀۔ ہماری خوشیوں میں شامل ہونے پر میں اور میری فیملی آپ سب لوگوں کا دل سے شکریہ ادا کرتے ہیں ۔ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 24, 2024

So far, Shaheen Shah Afridi has played 30 Test, 52 ODIs and 70 T20Is for Pakistan. In the longest format of the game, the pacer has 115 wickets.

In the first Test match against Pakistan, Bangladesh registered a 10-wicket loss. The centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel in Rawalpindi went into vain as Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Shadman Islam bounced back by slamming 191 and 93 runs, respectively.

With this, Bangladesh made history by securing their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan. This landmark win came after 14 encounters with Pakistan, where the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw.

Following the victory against Pakistan, the Bengal Tigers are only left to defeat Team India and South Africa in the longest format of the game.