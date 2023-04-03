Breaking News
When Tinnu Anand was complimented by Salim Durani

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Departed cricketer was impressed with actor-director’s courage, displayed in an inter-school game at Nagpur

When Tinnu Anand was complimented by Salim Durani

File photo


Actor-director Tinnu Anand has paid a tribute to former India cricketer Salim Durani, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88 in Jamnagar.


Anand said: “The passing away of Salim Durani takes me back to Nagpur, where Rajasthan School Boys’ XI, played against Madhya Pradesh School Boys’ XI, captained by Gulrez Ali, son of Mushtaq Ali. I opened the batting with a broken finger.



“We had a surprise visitor, for a pep-talk, by the name of Salim Durani! When he learnt that I was playing with a broken finger, he walked up to me, shook my hand, and said, ‘Proud of you, keep up that spirit!’ His passing away has shattered me.”

