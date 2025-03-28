Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Whenever Kohli is in the opposition it is always a clash to look forward to

‘Whenever Kohli is in the opposition, it is always a clash to look forward to’

Updated on: 28 March,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to,” said Gaikwad to JioStar on Thursday

‘Whenever Kohli is in the opposition, it is always a clash to look forward to’

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Listen to this article
‘Whenever Kohli is in the opposition, it is always a clash to look forward to’
x
00:00

Ahead of Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said the upcoming clash is something he always awaits to play, citing the presence of talismanic batter Virat Kohli. 


“They [RCB] have done really well every year now. And whenever Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to,” said Gaikwad to JioStar on Thursday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Ruturaj Gaikwad virat kohli chennai super kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK