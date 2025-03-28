So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to,” said Gaikwad to JioStar on Thursday

Listen to this article ‘Whenever Kohli is in the opposition, it is always a clash to look forward to’ x 00:00

Ahead of Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said the upcoming clash is something he always awaits to play, citing the presence of talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

“They [RCB] have done really well every year now. And whenever Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to,” said Gaikwad to JioStar on Thursday.

