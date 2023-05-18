Lucknow Super Giants, owned by city-based conglomerate RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, will wear Mohun Bagan's fabled green and maroon-coloured jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday

Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after winning the IPL Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Why will LSG don Mohun Bagan's jersey against KKR? Here's what you need to know x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants, owned by city-based conglomerate RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, will wear Mohun Bagan's fabled green and maroon-coloured jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

The RPSG Group, which bought the Lucknow franchise following IPL's expansion to 10 teams in 2022, are also the principal owners of the Indian Super League (ISL) team Mohun Bagan, having acquired a majority stake before the ISL 2020-21 season.

"It is (Mohun Bagan) not an institution, it's actually an emotion. It's legacy represents the city of Kolkata. It is with this in mind, that we have decided that LSG will don the iconic colours of maroon and green in Saturday's match against KKR at Eden Gardens. It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city," LSG team owner Shashwat Goenka said.

Meanwhile, LSG, who are currently third in the points table, hope to find themselves at home come Saturday in what will be a must-win battle for both teams' playoff prospects.

"Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that's what we would ask for," Goenka added.

Also Read: IPL Playoffs: What does LSG's win over MI mean for CSK, RCB, RR, KKR, and PBKS?

Krunal, who has been appointed skipper midway into the season in the absence of an injured KL Rahul, said he's looking forward to see Mohun Bagan in action some day. "Yes, I'm aware this year we won the (ISL) trophy as well. I'm aware of the team as well. In fact, I'm looking forward to see one of the games as well. 100 percent (we would have more support). Obviously, wherever we go if we get more support it will boost your confidence. I request all the Mohun Bagan fans to come on Saturday and support us. Hope we do well against KKR," Krunal said.

(With PTI inputs)