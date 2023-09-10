Breaking News
West Indies vs India: Both Test Pitches rated average

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

The pitch for the second Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain has received an “average” rating

The International Cricket Council has come up with an “average” rating for the pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, which hosted the opening Test between West Indies and India in July.


Also Read: India slip to No. 2 in WTC standings after draw with West Indies


Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, had initially given a “below average” rating for the track, which would have seen the venue receive a demerit point.
While Cricket West Indies would have had the option to appeal Crowe’s verdict in that case, it would have also had to explain to the ICC regarding the sub-standard of the pitch.


The pitch for the second Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain has received an “average” rating.

