WI vs IND: India beat West Indies by 68 runs in 1st T20I

Updated on: 29 July,2022 11:45 PM IST  |  Tarouba
Invited to bat, India posted 190 for 6 with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 64 off 44 balls. Dinesh Karthik managed a quickfire 19-ball 41

ndia's Arshdeep Singh celebrates with wicket keeper Rishabh Pant, center, the dismissal of West Indies' Kyle MayersÂ during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 29, 2022. Photo: AP/PTI


India beat West Indies by 68 runs in the opening T20 International here on Friday. Invited to bat, India posted 190 for 6 with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 64 off 44 balls. Dinesh Karthik managed a quickfire 19-ball 41.

For West Indies, Alazarri Joseph had best figures of 2 for 46 while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most economical, giving away only 14 runs in 4 overs with a wicket in his kitty. India scored 45 runs in their last three overs. The visiting side then restricted West Indies to 122 for 8 in 20 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets apiece. For West Indies, Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 20.

Brief Scores:
India 190/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 64, Dinesh Karthik 41, Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Akeal Hosein 1/14).
West Indies: 122 for 8 in 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/22, Ravi Bishnoi 2/26, Arshdeep Singh 2/24). 


