Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Will DC appoint Axar Patel as its captain for IPL 2025 after Champions Trophy heroics

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The all-rounder had stepped in to be DC’s captain in IPL 2024 when his predecessor Rishabh Pant was not allowed to play in a crucial game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to an over-rate offence

Axar Patel. Pic/PTI

After playing a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph with his all-round skills, Axar Patel is now likely to be appointed as the new Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for the 2025 season of the IPL.


The all-rounder had stepped in to be DC’s captain in IPL 2024 when his predecessor Rishabh Pant was not allowed to play in a crucial game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to an over-rate offence.


“Yes, Axar Patel is likely to be named as Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2025,” sources said. 

