Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Will focus on devising plans for Jaiswal Gill

‘Will focus on devising plans for Jaiswal, Gill’

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:04 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

“We’ve played against Virat [Kohli], Rohit [Sharma], and others for years, so we know what to do. The plan doesn’t really change that often”

‘Will focus on devising plans for Jaiswal, Gill’

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said his team would be more focused on devising strategies to counter young Indian batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill during the Border-Gavaskar series, given that they have played very little cricket against them.


“The strategy is probably more focused on the newer players we haven’t played much Test cricket against, like Jaiswal and even Shubman Gill, who we’ve only faced a few times,” Hazlewood told Star Sports. “We’ve played against Virat [Kohli], Rohit [Sharma], and others for years, so we know what to do. The plan doesn’t really change that often.”



