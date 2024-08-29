Pucovski decided to retire after a recommendation from a panel of medical experts, '9News Melbourne' reported on Thursday

Will Pucovski (Pic: AFP)

Will Pucovski: Former opener calls time on career after multiple concussions, says report

He was seen as the future of Australian batting after a stunning start to his first-class career but Will Pucovski's career has come to a premature end at the age of 26 following a series of head injuries and multiple episodes of concussion, a media report here has stated.

Pucovski, who had admitted that these blows affected his mental health, decided to retire after a recommendation from a panel of medical experts, '9News Melbourne' reported on Thursday.

However, both Pucovski and Cricket Australia are yet to make a formal announcement and the report said it was because of ongoing discussions on the "final contractual details" between the batter and his state side Victoria.

The former opener played only one Test in his career, against India in 2021 at Sydney. His shaggy hair coming out from beneath his helmet, Pucovski made a chancy 62 in the game in which he seemed to struggle against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin before being dismissed by Navdeep Saini.

He also suffered a shoulder injury during the match which sidelined him for six months.

He was, however, first picked in the national team in January 2019 and came close to making his debut in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka before being pipped by Kurtis Patterson.

Pucovski was concussed as recently as in March 2024, and was forced to retire hurt after Riley Meredith struck him on the helmet during a Sheffield Shield match.

The blow ruled him out of the rest of the Australian summer and also forced him to opt out of a contract with Leicestershire for the English summer.

Will Pucovski: A look at his stats

In 36 first-class matches for Victoria, Pucovski scored 2,350 runs at 45.19 with seven hundreds.

He made his first-class debut in 2017 and though he did receive an offer from the Melbourne Stars in 2020/21, he has never played T20 cricket since the inception of the Big Bash League.

Pucovski was picked in the Test squad to face India after two double centuries for Victoria at Sheffield Shield. However, he was struck on the helmet while playing against the tourists for Australia A and suffered a concussion.

A series of concussions have plagued his career, contributing to his mental health issues and forcing him to take time off from the game.

He played for Victoria at Under-19 level, scored four centuries in a national championships and made his List A debut in a tour match against Pakistan in January 2017, following which he earned his Sheffield Shield debut.

(With agency inputs)